Another massive NJ water main break leaves some residents without water

The Brief Another massive water main broke in Paterson, New Jersey, this weekend. It comes just weeks after a leak from a nearby 30-inch pipeline caused a widespread boil water advisory. Officials say Sunday's break is separate from the initial break.



Crews are responding to a 42-inch water main break in Paterson, just weeks after another massive leak affected nearby residents.

What we know:

A 42-inch water main broke at North 1t and Arch streets in Paterson on Sunday morning.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission says a large portion of the Riverside section could experience little to no water service. A boil water advisory has yet to be announced.

It is currently unknown when repairs will be completed.

Dig deeper:

Officials say this is separate from the water main that broke near Hinchliffe Stadium earlier this month, which left more than 185,000 residents under a boil water advisory for days.

That advisory has been lifted for 77,000 residents in parts of Paterson, including Broadway and all streets south of Broadway, east of Spruce Street, and west of Route 20.

However, it remains in effect for those outside that area, residents in Prospect Park and those served by the Manchester Utilities Authority in Haledon and North Haledon.

What you can do:

Residents and businesses under the advisory must continue to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or making ice until the water is deemed safe.