30-inch water main break behind Hinchliffe Stadium affects Paterson residents

The Brief A 30-inch water main broke behind Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey, causing low pressure and service interruptions for residents. The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) is currently working on repairs, with an unknown timeline for completion. The break has led to the cancellation of a baseball game at the stadium, and the City's OEM plans to distribute water.



A major water main break in Paterson has led to area flooding and has left many residents without water service.

What we know:

The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) confirmed that a 30-inch water main broke behind Hinchliffe Stadium early Friday morning.

Residents in Paterson and the area of Prospect Park may experience low water pressure, discoloration, or a temporary service interruption as a result of the break. The baseball game scheduled for today at the stadium has been canceled.

City of Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh posted a live video from the scene showing a large amount of rushing water over the roadway, stating, "This is why residents haven't had water."

What's next:

The NJ Jackals vs. Brockton Rox baseball game scheduled for Friday at the stadium has been called off. In response, the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has announced that water distribution will take place at the stadium. The OEM also confirmed that the timeline for the repairs is unknown, and they will provide an update once one is available.

The PVWC is advising customers that if they experience discolored water after service is restored, they should run cold water from the lowest tap in their home until it runs clear.