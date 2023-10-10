Animal Care Centers of NYC no longer taking in dogs due to overcrowding

The Animal Care Centers of New York City says it is no longer taking dog surrenders after reaching critical capacity.

"The shelter is over capacity and we are out of space for new arrivals. We need to suspend dog intakes to focus on caring for the animals already in the shelter and finding them forever homes or placement," the shelter said in a statement on its website.

The ACC remains open for adoptions, drop-off of animals that require emergency medical care or that pose a public safety risk and those being dropped off by the government.

Earlier this year, the shelter had announced that it was temporarily stopping the intake of cats, also due to overcrowding.