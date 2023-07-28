Animal Care Centers of New York sees massive cat influx

This week Animal Care Centers of New York—announced their shelters could not take in any more cats as they had reached critical capacity.

"We've just had a gigantic influx," says Adoption Supervisor Amy Wagner. "Whether it's from kitten season or people surrendering—we just need the help of the several million New Yorkers to help with our 450 cat population right now."

Cages lined the hallways of the center in East Harlem—for those looking for their forever friend, the shelters in Manhattan, Staten Island, and Brooklyn are open daily.

"Once they do adopt, we offer vouchers to make it affordable for their first vet visits," adds Wagner. "We don't want anybody to be scared about financial situations."

Alexis Pugh, the Director of Life Saving Centers for Best Friends Animal Society, adds fostering or volunteering is a great way to be part of the solution.

"One thing that we know at Best Friends Animal Society because we track data across the country so closely, is that many shelters are struggling, just like the ACC of New York—where the number of animals coming in, is exceeding the number of animals that are going back out through adoption or foster. It doesn't require a permanent commitment, but you can help ease the strain of capacity issues like what they're dealing with at ACC right now."

The key to ending the cycle, however, is ensuring access to basic veterinary care says Will Sweigert the Executive Director of Flatbush Cats.

"Cats in the street or in overcrowded shelters are just symptoms of a problem," adds Sweigert. "The real problem is that 50% of New Yorkers who own pets cannot afford a basic vet visit and so every year we have the same issue where shelters are flooded with cats and dogs—and we're not able to rescue or adopt our way out of this."

Flatbush Cats is currently finishing construction on a brand new non-profit spay-neuter clinic in Brooklyn—aimed at addressing this issue.

"Once we can give New Yorkers and our community members access to the basic veterinary care that they need and their pets deserve, then a few years later, we won't have overcrowded shelters and we can give every animal the life they all deserve. "

The new clinic is expected to be open in the fall.



