Amtrak increases security after Brooklyn subway shooting

Amtrak says it is increasing police patrols around city train stations in response to the Brooklyn subway shooting.

In a statement, the rail company said it was "saddened" to hear about the incident in Brooklyn.

It said: "Amtrak has increased its police presence on our trains and stations, including New York Penn Station and Moynihan Train Hall."

Amtrak says its police will continue to work with law enforcement at the local, state, federal, and private sector levels to help with investigations.

The NYPD will reportedly increase patrols in the New York City subway stations.

Ten people were shot and 18 others wounded when a shooter opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

The shooter, who remained at large on Tuesday afternoon, opened a canister of gas and then opened fire, police said.

Authorities initially called the incident to be an "active shooter" situation and ruled out terrorism for now.

