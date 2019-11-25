Amazon workers describe brutal work conditions

article

Workers at a Staten Island Amazon fulfillment center claim they are working in brutal conditions that are more dangerous than coal mines and expected to do work at rates design for robots and not humans.

A news conference was planned for Monday afternoon for workers to detail their complaints and demands.

The workers are expected to protest what they consider inhumane job conditions.

They want longer break times and free MetroCards for public buses to get to the worksite.

Organizers claim that more than 600 workers have signed petitions to demand the changes.

Workers complain of "brutal shifts" often lasting between 10 and 12 hours.



They claim that an analysis of Amazon's own data show the fulfillment center on Staten Island is more dangerous than traditionally dangerous sectors like coal mining and waste collection.

Amazon workers on Staten Island experience severe injuries that require them to miss an average of nearly 64 days of work annually for recovery, according to an analysis from Make the Road New York and New York Communities for Change.



Amazon workers will also complain about difficult access to the center with buses that make 47 stops between the Staten Island ferry and the fulfillment center.



The Amazon workers are calling on Amazon to treat workers as humans, not robots, and "deliver dignity and respect."