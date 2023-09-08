Expand / Collapse search

Missing alligator captured in Piscataway, New Jersey park

FOX 5 NY

An alligator was captured in a New Jersey park after it was forced to close last week.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. - An alligator that caused a New Jersey park to close last week was captured Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a concerned citizen in the Possumtown neighborhood spotted the 4-foot-long alligator near 2nd Avenue. 

Authorities believe the alligator was somebody’s pet and discarded at the lake, possibly because then lake is teeming with life ranging from turtles to large carp.

After officers responded, the alligator was subdued and restrained by Patrol Officer Ian Paglia until the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Fish & Wildlife Division took custody of it.

The alligator was put behind bars and police put a leash on it. Police then put the alligator in a patrol car and secured him in a cell. 

A division lieutenant said that the alligator will eventually be adopted by an area zoo or sanctuary.