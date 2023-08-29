Search continues for missing alligator in New Jersey

New Jersey officials are conducting a massive search for an alligator on the loose in Middlesex County.

The gator was spotted last week inside Victor Crowell Park. It was first seen in Ambrose Creek and then again in Lake Creighton.

The gator is believed to be about three to four feet long.

Police say the reptile is likely a discarded pet.

Boats, drones, and wildlife crews on the ground have spent hours each day searching for it.

Officers fired a shot to neutralize the alligator last Wednesday, but it slipped away.