Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for missing alligator in New Jersey

By and
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 5 NY

Search continues for missing alligator in NJ

FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has the story.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. - New Jersey officials are conducting a massive search for an alligator on the loose in Middlesex County.

The gator was spotted last week inside Victor Crowell Park. It was first seen in Ambrose Creek and then again in Lake Creighton. 

The gator is believed to be about three to four feet long.

Featured

FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on rural Nebraska porch
article

FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on rural Nebraska porch

"Hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake," the delivery driver texted the homeowner, letting them know what had just happened on their front porch.

Police say the reptile is likely a discarded pet.

Boats, drones, and wildlife crews on the ground have spent hours each day searching for it.

Officers fired a shot to neutralize the alligator last Wednesday, but it slipped away.