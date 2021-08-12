Expand / Collapse search
Air travel slows as delta variant surges

Westchester County
Recent drop in air travel

Concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19 seem to be driving a summer travel slowdown as the U.S. hits its highest case count in six months.

NEW YORK - The delta variant is now fueling Florida’s worst COVID-19 wave yet, but flights to the Sunshine State appear to be all booked up. At Westchester County Airport, a check-in line wrapped around part of the terminal.

On Tuesday, the TSA screened 1.7 million people nationwide, the lowest number of passengers in nearly two months. Cancellations are on the rise and flight bookings are on the decline.

"Airlines have quietly removed some of their cancellation policies. A lot of them are being a lot more flexible again" said Jack Ezon from Embark Beyond Travel Company.

Ezon says travel is beginning to flatline, albeit moderately with most of his customers still wanting to board that flight.

"Many of them are vaccinated and they're willing to take the same risk before COVID because they don't think it will be that drastic of an effect. People want to travel. They've been home for too long" he said.

Travel experts say leisure travel usually hits its peak in August through Labor Day, and they're not expecting it to taper off. In the meantime, travels should get vaccinated, bring a mask onboard, and get to their destination safely. 