Expand / Collapse search

Adrienne Adams makes history as NYC Council's first Black speaker

By AP Reporter
Published 
Updated 7:26PM
New York City Council
Associated Press

Adrienne Adams elected NYC Council's first black speaker

Adrienne Adams made history Wednesday, becoming the first Black woman to be chosen as the New York City Council's speaker.

NEW YORK - The New York City Council will have its first Black leader after Adrienne Adams was chosen as the council’s speaker Wednesday.

Adams, a Democrat from Queens, was elected to serve as speaker on a 49-2 vote by council members.

The 61-year-old is a lifelong resident of Queens and was a Bayside High School classmate of New York City’s new Mayor Eric Adams. The two are unrelated.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Adrienne Adams takes over the role of council speaker from Corey Johnson, who was term-limited.

Adams will preside over the city’s first-ever majority female council, with women making up 31 of the 51 members of the council sworn in Wednesday.

Adams’ term as speaker runs through the end of 2023.