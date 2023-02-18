Family of bullied NJ teen who committed suicide preparing to sue school district

article

"We are exploring all possible legal claims arising from the tragic passing of Adriana Kuch." — Attorney William A. Krais

This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The family of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, the New Jersey student who took her own life after her family said she was bullied to death, is preparing to sue the Central Regional School District.

William A. Krais, of Porzio, Bromberg & Newman in Morristown, represents Michael Kuch, the father of Adriana. In a statement, he said he's in the process of filing a tort claim, a state requirement in order to file a lawsuit against a public entity.

Adriana's Kuch's bruised legs after she was bullied at the local high school. (Michael Kuch)

"We are exploring all possible legal claims arising from the tragic passing of Adriana Kuch," Krais said. "This includes possible claims against Central Regional High School in Bayville, NJ."

Adriana's family found her body on Feb. 3, two days after her beating beside school lockers at the school, Michael has said.

He told Fox News Digital he took her to the local police station to file a report about the incident.

Adriana Kuch is seen in a photo from Facebook.

"We are in the process of filing a Tort Claims Notice with the Central Regional Board of Education, a state requirement in order to file a lawsuit against a public entity, such as the school Board, or public employees, such as the school administrators," Krais said.

The video showed Adriana and a friend walking down the hallway when a girl walked up and started hitting her in the face with a water bottle.

Adriana Kuch is seen on the floor of the school hallway after the attack.

She fell to the ground and was repeatedly kicked and punched by students. Cheering was heard from the student who took the video, which spread on social media. Two school workers eventually stopped the attack.

"In the event a lawsuit is filed, specific facts and claims will be addressed. In the meantime, we will investigate not only the vicious bullying by Adriana’s classmates at the school, but also the administration’s lack of intervention and supervision leading up to this attack, and its failure to engage law enforcement immediately after the attack," Krais said.

"These 4 girls planned and executed an attack." — Michael Kuch

She received care from the school nurse after the attack left her with severe bruising on her legs and face. Her father posted images from the video to his Facebook page.

"These 4 girls planned and executed an attack. If you watch the videos I have, they are laughing while talking about what they are going to do at the start of the video," Michael said.

The teen faced months of bullying from classmates at the school, according to her father.

RELATED: NJ superintendent resigns following student's death by suicide

"I do know why it happened. It happened because these two haven’t liked each other for a couple years, and she had been threatening my daughter online," he stated.

The four students involved in the attack were charged with aggravated assault and harassment.

"The administration’s role in Adriana’s tragic death will be brought to light, and Mr. Kuch will use every legal avenue possible to get to the truth, for his family and the community," Krais said.

The potential lawsuit comes after the high school held a meeting Thursday night, the first school board meeting since Adriana committed suicide.

Concerned parents, students and others were able to express their thoughts and concerns.

"They told me that I was ugly and fat and that I should kill myself." — Student Echo McNichols

Echo McNichols, a student at Central Regional High School, stood in front of the packed crowd, including the school board, describing the bulling she suffered.

"They told me that I was ugly and fat and that I should kill myself," McNichols said.

The teen said the administrators did nothing.

"My mom called the police and went to the school, and they told us that there wasn't much that they could do for us," McNichols said.

"Hearing what happened to Adriana was absolutely disgusting." — Attendee

Former students also came forward, saying they too were bullied on school grounds. Outraged parents demanded answers.

"Hearing what happened to Adriana was absolutely disgusting, and you all should be ashamed of yourselves for being board members," one attendee said.

An obituary for Adriana said she was born in Toledo, Ohio but had lived in several places because her father was in the Army. They moved to Bayville seven years ago. She was a freshman at the school.

"Adriana also enjoyed her walks in the woods, skateboarding, riding dune buggies and dirt bikes." — Adriana Kuch's obituary

"She adored all animals, she helped children with special needs, she loved jogging with her brothers and was a true nature lover. Adriana also enjoyed her walks in the woods, skateboarding, riding dune buggies and dirt bikes."

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



The Associated Press contributed to this report.