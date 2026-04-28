Adidas unveils World Cup 2026 jerseys for pets, matching national team kits

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The Brief Adidas is launching World Cup 2026-inspired jerseys designed for pets. The collection includes kits based on Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Japan. The jerseys will be available starting May 1 in select global markets.



Adidas is giving soccer fans a new way to show team pride — by matching with their pets.

What we know:

The company announced the FIFA World Cup 2026 Home Jerseys Pet Collection, a new line of jerseys designed specifically for dogs and other pets.

The collection features designs inspired by the home kits of four national teams: Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Japan.

Each jersey mirrors the look of the official World Cup kits, combining traditional team elements with a modern design.

Designed for pets

The jerseys include heat-transferred federation crests and adidas logos, giving them a similar look to player kits while maintaining comfort for animals.

Adidas says the apparel is designed to fit pets of different sizes.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ adidas unveils the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Home Jerseys Pet Collection (adidas)

Where and when to buy

The collection is set to launch May 1.

It will be available in select adidas stores and retail locations across North America, Latin America and parts of Asia, as well as online.

Why it matters

With the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, brands are already rolling out merchandise aimed at fans ahead of the tournament.

This collection taps into the growing trend of pet apparel — especially among sports fans looking to include pets in game-day traditions.