Adams stops at houses of worship amid federal charges: 'I'm not going to resign, I am going to reign!'

On Sunday, Mayor Adams stopped at houses of worship after pleading not guilty to five federal charges including bribery and solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national.

However, on Monday morning, it's business as usual as he has a full schedule of events beginning with a meeting with senior administration officials.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of taking more than $100,000 in donations and travel perks in exchange for political favors. In one case, prosecutors say he pressured the Fire Department to approve a new building for the Turkish consulate on the East Side.

"While the attorneys handle the due process, I am going to handle the management of this city," Mayor Adams said.

Adams spoke at Emmanuel Presbyterian Reformed Church in the Bronx and prayed with faith leaders in Staten Island amid calls for him to resign.

"You hear the small number of loud people saying, ‘Well, he should step down.’ No, I’m going to step up," the mayor said. "I’m not going to resign. I’m going to reign!"

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court on September 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

Adams is the first sitting mayor in NUC to be criminally indicted. Governor Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office.

FOX 5 asked Adams if Governor Hochul was pressuring him to resign.

"I never go into private conversations, but I believe we have a great chief executive in the state, and I am going to continue to dialogue with her the entire weekend and into next week," Adams said.

Adams' attorney says they will be filing a motion to dismiss this week. If convicted, Adams will face up to 45 years in prison.

The mayor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.