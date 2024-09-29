NYC Mayor Eric Adams attends church in Queens day after arraignment

Just 24 hours after NYC Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges, he visited a church in Queens.

Adams attended the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Jamaica, Queens, on Saturday where he was scheduled to speak at the pastoral inauguration.

When Adams walked in, he avoided reporter questions but did give a brief statement talking about his faith and spirituality.

"Right now, the power of prayer, and so I do a lot of praying, and I’m looking forward when I leave here, to go on and continue to do what I do moving our city forward," Adams said.

Adams was seen praying throughout the service, and although Adams didn't speak about his indictment, he did say this during his remarks to the congregation:

"We know there are going to be some good days, some bad days, some days you wished you would of gotten out of bed and some days you wish you would of stayed in bed," Adams said.

Adams is the first New York City mayor to be criminally indicted, facing five counts including bribery, wire fraud, and accepting improper campaign contributions from Turkish officials.

"He's continuing to do his duty as mayor and not be side tracked by the issue at hand," a churchgoer said.

Related article

On Friday night, Adams visited a senior center in Harlem, maintaining his innocence and continuing to do his job, despite being criminally charged with multiple calls for his resignation.

Civil and Criminal Defense attorney Donte Mills said the only thing the mayor cannot do is travel outside the country and that's because his passport has been seized due to charges. However, Adams can still travel within the country.

"There will be some restrictions with pretrial services. It may be set up where he has to report to, a supervisor or somebody who's supervising his release. So if he has to leave the state or if there's some travel that's extended or something, he may have to get clearance," Mills said.

Adams is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday for a conference before U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, who will preside over the case going forward.

If convicted, he will face up to 45 years in prison.