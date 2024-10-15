Adams health commissioner Ashwin Vasan to step down earlier than expected

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan is reportedly resigning as soon as Friday, despite initially planning to step down at the end of the year. The reason for his early departure remains unclear.

Vasan's early resignation adds to a wave of departures among New York City officials, including Schools Chancellor David Banks and First Deputy Mayor Sheela Wright, as the Adams administration faces multiple federal investigations. The growing instability in leadership raises concerns about the administration's direction and effectiveness during a challenging period.

In a statement Tuesday, Vasan said: "As noted in the initial announcement of my resignation, it is time for the needs of my family to take precedence, despite how much I love this job, this work, and this agency. Those needs have taken on greater urgency, and so I have decided to move up my departure date to this Friday, October 18th."

I am proud and honored to a have been the City’s doctor for the last three years. As a New Yorker and a proud public servant, I will be cheering the agency’s work from afar, assured that healthier, longer lives for ALL New Yorkers will continue to be our North Star." — NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan statement

Who is Ashwin Vasan?

Vasan submitted his resignation in late Sept. explaining that he would leave his position by the end of the year.

Vasan joined the health department in 2022. Prior to his post he served as the founding Executive Director of the Health Access Equity Unit at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Vasan is a primary care physician, epidemiologist and public health expert with nearly 20 years of experience.

In a statement, Adams said, "his expertise as a mental health expert, coupled with his training as a public health professional, have proven indispensable to our city over the past two-and-a-half years as we’ve handled rising COVID rates, Mpox outbreaks, and a mental health crisis both on our streets and in our schools."

It is unclear at this time who Vasan's replacement will be.