Adams considers revoking Diddy's key to NYC amid assault allegations

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is debating whether to take back the symbolic Key to the City awarded to media mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs amid abuse allegations.

Diddy was presented the key on Sept. 15, 2023, which is the same day that he released his first studio album in 17 years.

"In the modern era, the Key to the City is a beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement," according to the official NYC website.

This comes after a video surfaced last week, showing Diddy allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, during a 2016 altercation – in surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN.

Adams called the video "deeply disturbing" in a Monday interview with PIX11 and said his administration is "taking everything under analysis" regarding whether or not to rescind Diddy's honor.

Combs posted an apology video on Instagram Sunday for the incident.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy said. "I was f**ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Adams said his administration is analyzing whether to rescind the honor, which has never happened before.

Diddy is currently under federal investigation and facing widespread allegations of abuse and sexual assault.