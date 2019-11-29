A lucky turkey is saved from a Brooklyn slaughterhouse

On a day when storefronts go dark, this one shined like a beacon of hope for the injured birds the staff is nursing back to health. This is the Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

WBF's newest addition is kind of a big deal, especially on Thanksgiving. Tutu is a 1-year-old domestic turkey that was raised to be on a dinner table. But Tutu's pardon, let's say, came by way of a college art student who wanted to save a turkey.

Wild Bird Fund co-founder Rita McMahon explained that the student went to a live poultry market in Brooklyn and bought the bird. She brought it back to school and kept it in her art studio. But school officials were surprised to find a turkey tied up in a room.

Keeping a turkey as a pet is illegal in New York. So last week, Tutu was brought to the Wild Bird Fund. McMahon said that when Tutu first arrived, she was kind of in shellshock and was hiding. But now she seems much more comfortable and personable.

