5 people shot along West Indian Day Parade route: NYPD

Five people were shot along the West Indian Day Parade route, police said.

The shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. on the Eastern Parkway.

There is no word on the injuries, suspect, or genders of the victims.

About the West Indian American Day Parade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Revelers participate in the annual West Indian Day parade on September 5, 2022 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. The annual celebration of West Indian culture returned this year after a two-year hiatus due t

The West Indian American Day Parade 2024 kicked off Monday in NYC, with thousands of revelers dancing and marching along Brooklyn's Eastern Parkway in one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture.

Now in its 57th year, the annual Labor Day event turns the borough’s Eastern Parkway into a kaleidoscope of feather-covered costumes and colorful flags as participants make their way down the thoroughfare alongside floats stacked high with speakers playing soca and reggae music.

The event has its roots in more traditionally timed, pre-Lent Carnival celebrations started by a Trinidadian immigrant in Manhattan around a century ago, according to the organizers. The festivities were moved to the warmer time of year in the 1940s.

