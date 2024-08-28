NYC West Indian Day Parade 2024: What to know, street closures guide

Get your flags, sequence, and feathers ready!

The West Indian Day Parade 2024 is Monday, Sept. 2 along Brooklyn's Eastern Parkway.

The event celebrates Caribbean culture, food, history, and traditions with costumes and live steelpan performances.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Revelers participate in the annual West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn. The parade follows the Caribbean street carnival, J'ouvert, which draws tens of thousands of costumed celebrants. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Gett Expand

The parade will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights, then west along Eastern Parkway, ending in front of the Brooklyn Museum.

The celebration is expected to close several streets along its route. Here's everything you need to know about the parade.

What is the West Indian Day Parade?

The parade consists of a competition for the best masquerade costume. Groups of paradegoers known as mas bands are judged based on rules and regulations from Trinidad and Tobago, the home of Carnival.

Over a million people are expected to participate in the parade and the events leading up, according to organizers.

Unlike most parades, this one is preceded by a week-long display of festivities and a grand finale Carnival Parade.

The parade will follow the popular event J’Ouvert, which is French for "break of day," an early morning celebration involving paint and mud.

The parade route marches on Eastern Parkway from Utica Avenue to Grand Army Plaza.

Soca Fest at the Brooklyn Museum Aug. 30

Junior Carnival at the Brooklyn Museum Aug. 31

J'Ouvert on Eastern Parkway at 6 a.m. on Sept. 2

Carnival at Lincoln Terrace Park at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2

The parade features hundreds of lavish costumes, dancers and music representing the various countries that make up the West Indies.

The West Indies consists of 13 island countries and territories surrounded by the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Cuba

Jamaica

Haiti

Dominican Republic

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Anguilla

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Antigua Barbuda Montserrat

Guadeloupe

Dominica

Martinique

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Barbados

Grenada

The Bahamas

Turks and Caicos Islands

Trinidad and Tobago

Aruba

Curaçao

Bonaire

Bermuda

Sint Maarten

Women are getting ready to participate in the West Indian American Day Parade marking the Labour Day in Brooklyn, Borough of New York City on September 04, 2023. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

How to get to the West Indian Day Parade

On-site parking is available in a lot behind the Museum, off Washington Avenue.

During normal service, take the 2/3 to Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum, which is a wheelchair accessible station.

Transfer to 2/3 from 4/5 (at Nevins Street) and B, D, Q, N, R, and LIRR (at Atlantic Terminal-Barclays Center).

See MTA subway map here.

West Indian Day Parade NYC Street Closures

The following streets will be closed for the West Indian American Day Junior Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

St. John’s Place between Kingston Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Franklin Avenue between St. John’s Place and President Street

President Street between Franklin Avenue and Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Empire Boulevard

Classon Avenue between President Street and Eastern Parkway

J’Ouvert & West Indian American Labor Day Parade and Festival

The following streets will be closed for the J’Ouvert & West Indian American Labor Day Parade and Festival from Sunday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 2.