NYC West Indian Day Parade 2024: Times, route, street closures and more

The West Indian American Day Parade 2024 will kick off Monday in NYC, with thousands of revelers dancing and marching along Brooklyn's Eastern Parkway in one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture.

Now in its 57th year, the annual Labor Day event turns the borough’s Eastern Parkway into a kaleidoscope of feather-covered costumes and colorful flags as participants make their way down the thoroughfare alongside floats stacked high with speakers playing soca and reggae music.

The event has its roots in more traditionally timed, pre-Lent Carnival celebrations started by a Trinidadian immigrant in Manhattan around a century ago, according to the organizers. The festivities were moved to the warmer time of year in the 1940s.

Here's everything you need to know about the parade, including how to get to it and street closures in the area.

West Indian Day Parade start time

The parade goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Indian Day Parade location

The parade routinely attracts huge crowds, who line the almost 2-mile route that runs from Crown Heights to the Brooklyn Museum.

What is the West Indian Day Parade NYC 2024?

The parade consists of a competition for the best masquerade costume.

Groups of paradegoers known as mas bands are judged based on rules and regulations from Trinidad and Tobago, the home of Carnival.

Over a million people are expected to participate in the parade and the events leading up, according to organizers.

The parade features hundreds of lavish costumes, dancers and music representing the various countries that make up the West Indies. The West Indies consists of 13 island countries and territories surrounded by the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Anguilla

Antigua Barbuda Montserrat

Aruba

Barbados

Bermuda

Bonaire

British Virgin Islands

Cuba

Curaçao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Haiti

Jamaica

Martinique

Puerto Rico

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sint Maarten

The Bahamas

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

US Virgin Islands

On-site parking is available in a lot behind the Museum, off Washington Avenue.

During normal service, take the 2/3 to Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum, which is a wheelchair accessible station.

Transfer to 2/3 from 4/5 (at Nevins Street) and B, D, Q, N, R, and LIRR (at Atlantic Terminal-Barclays Center).

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

St. Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.