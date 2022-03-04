5 New York City events to experience in March

article

With the omicron wave receding, pandemic restrictions easing, and thoughts (and hopefully signs) of spring appearing, New Yorkers and visitors are venturing out on the town.

If you could use some inspiration for what to do as you and your family and friends look for some measure of normalcy, here are some ideas for events and activities in New York City in March.

Ice Skating, Bumper Cars (and More) in Bryant Park

This is the final weekend for the Winter Village at Bryant Park , which features ice skating, bumper cars on the ice, shopping, food and drink kiosks, and more. Ice skating is free, BTW, if you bring your own skates. The cost of other activities varies. You must make reservations .

Where: Bryant Park , 6th Avenue between West 40th Street and West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

When: Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. each day for The Rink; hours vary for other features.

The Rink at Winter Village at Bryant Park. (Courtesy of Bryant Park Corporation)

New York Irish Whiskey Festival

Irish whiskey is having its moment. The U.S. market for the spirit from the lush green old country has grown from a handful of well-known imports (Jameson, Bushmills, and… um, hold on a sec, I'll think of another brand… kidding, sort of) a decade or two ago to dozens of expressions from several brands and distilleries, including a number of single malts that rival the better-known brands from across the Irish sea .

And the New York Irish Whiskey Festival wants the discerning whiskey fan to know this. The festival, in partnership with the founders of the quintessential New York Irish pub The Dead Rabbit , will feature Irish music, offer bites for noshing, and showcase more than two dozen Irish whiskey brands, including Bushmills, Powers, Teeling, Glendalough, and lesser-known bottlings. Tickets cost $75 .

Where: The View at Battery, 1 Battery Place in Manhattan.

When: Saturday, March 12, 1:30–4 p.m. (first session) and 5:30–8 p.m. (second session)

Attendees at the 2019 Irish Whiskey Festival. (Photo Courtesy of Articulate Productions)

Intrepid Museum Girls in Science and Engineering Day

For a more family-friendly activity, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is bringing back Girls in Science and Engineering Day.

"The in-person event will feature hands-on experiences, exciting demonstrations and engaging discussions provided by Museum staff, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, students from Edward Murrow High School, Hudson River Park, NY-Historical Society, Girl Be Heard, and more," the event announcement states.

The event — which is free with registration in advance — welcomes adult-chaperoned teens, youth, school groups, and families.

Where: Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, 12th Avenue and West 46th Street in Manhattan.

When: Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the West Side of Manhattan. (AP file photo)

Book of Mountains & Seas U.S. Premiere

Originally scheduled to premiere at the PROTOTYPE Festival in January, Book of Mountains & Seas was postponed until this month when the omicron surge forced the cancellation of that festival.

Described as a "choral-theater work," Book of Mountains & Seas by librettist and composer Huang Ruo and director and designer Basil Twist is inspired by a collection of ancient Chinese myths of the same name.

The production will be performed by singers and percussionists from the Choir of Trinity Wall Street and a team of puppeteers over six nights at St. Ann's Warehouse .

Where: St. Ann's Warehouse, Brooklyn Bridge Park, 45 Water Street in Brooklyn.

When: Tuesday, March 15, through Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, 5 p.m.

Puppeteers perform Book of Mountains and Seas. (Courtesy of Unison Media)

Infinity Gradient U.S. Premiere

Death of Classical produces performing arts experiences one doesn't forget because the venue, such as a cemetery or a crypt, is as important as the show (see this and this ).

The group's first production of the year is a one-night-only performance of Infinity Gradient by composer Tristan Perich and organist James McVinnie at St. Thomas Church , a century-old Gothic Revival church in Midtown famous for the stunning acoustics of its vaulted stone arches.

Infinity Gradient is an hour-long musical piece that uses the 7,069 pipes of the church's Miller-Scott Organ and a speaker array that Perich designed, built, and programmed. Tickets are $75 and include a wine and cheese tasting.

Where: St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue, 1 West 53rd Street in Manhattan.

When: Tuesday, March 22, 6 p.m. (first performance) and 8:30 p.m. (second performance)

