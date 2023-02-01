$4M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

article

Someone in New Jersey woke up as a new multimillionaire Wednesday.

The New Jersey Lottery announced a $4,000,000 million Mega Millions ticket was sold for Tuesday's drawing at One Stop Shoppe, located at 396 Whitehorse Pike in Atco, Camden County.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning $1 million. The ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $4 million.

Winning Numbers

The winning numbers were: 07, 09, 18, 29, and 39. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Other Winners

A third-tier prize ticket worth $10,000 was sold at Metro Liquors, located at 17 Schuyler Ave. in North Arlington, Bergen County. The ticket matched four of the five white balls, as well as the Gold Mega Ball.

Thirty-four players matched four of the five white balls drawn, making each ticket worth $500. Eight of the tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000.

In addition, 26,075 other New Jersey players took home $155,224 in prizes ranging from $2 to $800.

Jackpot

The $31 million jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold for a second straight week in Massachusetts. The estimated cash value was $16.5 million.

The win marks the first time Mega Millions jackpots have been won four times in a month in the game’s 21-year history.

What's Next?

The jackpot resets to $20 million for Friday night's drawing.