$20M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in NYC

Someone in New York City woke up as a new multimillionaire today.

The New York Lottery Wednesday announced one jackpot-prize-winning ticket for the January 17, 2023 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Bronx.

The ticket was purchased at 170th St. Grocery located at 160 E. 170th St. in the Mt. Eden section.

The store proudly hung signs announcing the win inside and outside for its regular lottery players to see.

The cash option for the jackpot is $10.6 million before taxes.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25.

The numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 1-12-18-24-39 and the Mega Ball was 18.

It was the first drawing since someone in Maine won a $138 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday the 13th.

The jackpot resets to $20M for Friday night's drawing.