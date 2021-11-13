11-year-old sole survivor in plane crash on Lake Michigan island

Michigan authorities said an 11-year-old girl is the sole survivor after a deadly plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday. Her father was among those killed.



The four people who died included a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there, authorities said Sunday.



The plane crashed west of Mackinaw City, killing four of the five people on board. Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island, and Mike Perdue of Gaylord.



Authorities have not released the name of the pilot who initially survived but later died from his injuries.

They said the 11-year-old survivor was Perdue’s daughter. She was seriously injured in the crash and remained hospitalized Sunday.



The U.S. Coast Guard talked about the rescue operations of the two initial survivors.



"The helicopter crew members landed and offered assistance and were able to hoist and transport an 11-year-old-female and a male adult to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, MI," the guard tweeted. "Chest compressions were being conducted on the 11-year-old in route to the hospital."

Perdue was a real estate agent, Church told WZZM-TV.



Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island after spending years traveling. They had been planning to open Antho Vineyards, a winery and tasting room, on the island in Lake Michigan.



"It feels like a place somewhere along the road where you could stop and have a glass of wine with new friends," Leese, a biochemist, told The Detroit News for a story published a week before the crash. "Our goal is to have that kind of place that brings people together."



The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.



The FAA said it would take part in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.



The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

