3rd person dies from Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem

The Brief A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem has left three people dead. Nearly 70 people have been diagnosed since last month. The community cluster began with five reported cases.



A third person has died from Legionnaires’ disease after nearly 70 people have been diagnosed in Harlem since late last month.

What we know:

A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem has left three people dead, and 67 others diagnosed since July 25, according to an update from the NYC Health Department released Tuesday evening.

A second death was announced on Monday, just days after officials confirmed that the first person died from the disease.

The outbreak began with five reported cases, before rapidly growing to 30, then nearly doubling in about a week.

Where is the outbreak?

The department says the community cluster is focused on ZIP codes 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039 in Central Harlem.

What caused the outbreak?

The NYC Department of Health says the "likely source" of the cluster are cooling towers in the affected area.

"The remediation required by the Department has been completed for the 11 cooling towers with initial positive screening results showing the presence of Legionella pneumophila, a type of bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease."

However, officials say that this is not an issue with any building's plumbing system, and that residents are safe to drink tap water, bath, shower, cook, and use their air conditioner at home.

What you can do:

Health officials urge residents, particularly those with underlying health conditions, to take extra precautions.

Legionella Pneumophila, Potable Water Biofilm With Legionella Pneumophila And Hartmannella Vermiformis Amoebae, SEM, Depicts Findings Uncovered During Researc Investigating Association Of Amoebae When Present With L Pneumophila Bacteria Existing On P Expand

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, muscle aches, or shortness of breath, should seek medical attention immediately.

What is Legionnaires' Disease?

Dig deeper:

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia, caused by inhaling water vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

The illness is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics if caught early. Common sources of infection include cooling towers, whirlpool spas, humidifiers, hot tubs, and the plumbing systems of large buildings.