3 shot dead within 45 minutes in Brooklyn and the Bronx

A man was shot in the face and killed in Brooklyn, one of three people killed within 45 minutes in the borough and the Bronx.

The 23-year-old man was shot on Wednesday at about 10:47 p.m. inside the Marlboro Houses, according to the NYPD. He was rushed to NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital where he died.

At 11:09 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the body and arm at 120 Menahan Street in Bushwick.

He was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he died. A 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered in that case, according to police.

And, at about 11:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were shot in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.

Katherine Diop of East 194th Street was shot in the body and died. The man was listed in stable condition at St. Barnabas Hospital. No arrests had been made in that shooting.

The rise in violent crime was a hot topic during the last debate among the Democratic candidates for mayor Wednesday.

"I am committed to getting 10-thousand guns off the streets of New York and I know many agree with me gun buybacks work," Kathryn Garcia said.

Others like Maya Wiley and Dianne Morales said they both support significantly reducing the police budget and redirecting the money to social services.

