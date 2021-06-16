Down to the last debate, 8 leading NYC Democratic mayoral candidates to face-off

With Primary Day less than a week away, the eight leading Democratic candidates for mayor will make their closing arguments one last time on a debate stage. The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will last two hours.

Recent polls put Eric Adams in the lead. Kathryn Garcia, the surveys show, has leaped into second place. Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang round out the top four. But take the polls with a grain of salt. No one is running away with the race, and ranked-choice voting makes predicting the outcome difficult.

Crime remains top of mind for voters. Each candidate has argued that he or she would be best suited to fighting it.

According to the city’s Board of Elections, more than 64,000 New Yorkers have voted early. Early voting continues through Sunday. The primary takes place on Tuesday.