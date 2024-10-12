2024 election update: Harris health report comparison to Trump, latest polls, news | Oct. 12

With 2024 Election Day now 24 days away, Vice President Kamala Harris's doctor stated in a letter on Saturday that she is in "excellent health." This announcement comes as she released her first medical report to highlight the difference between her and her 78-year-old opponent, Republican Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, clarified the differences in leadership styles between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris regarding America's veterans during a campaign stop in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Election Day Countdown

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 24 days from today.

Hispanic voters : A recent poll from : A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that a solid majority of Hispanic women have a positive opinion of Harris and a negative view of Trump. Hispanic men are more divided on both candidates. (Oct. 11)

Locked in a dead heat : A new : A new Wall Street Journal poll has found little separation between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in seven battleground states. (Oct. 11)

Blue Wall States: Recent Recent polls from Quinnipiac University show a tough situation for Vice President Kamala Harris among likely voters in the key "Blue Wall" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Her earlier advantages in Pennsylvania have decreased, disappeared in Michigan, and Wisconsin remains a close race. (Oct. 9)

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets a supporter as she helps pack supplies for those affected by Hurricane Helene during a campaign stop at The Pit Authentic Barbecue restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited The Pit Authentic Barbecue, a local restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she met with Black community leaders to engage with this key demographic.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Hispanic roundtable at Beauty Society on October 12, 2024 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday promoted his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay during a roundtable discussion addressing issues affecting the Hispanic community in Nevada.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

In the 2024 election, New Yorkers will vote "yes" or "no" on Proposition 1, formally known as the "Equal Rights Amendment." Yet some voters may not realize they are casting a vote for or against abortion rights protections.

If Prop 1 passes, New York's Constitution would expand its list of anti-discrimination measures to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy."

A woman holds a sign to vote no for proposition 1 as New Yorkers from around the state hold a news conference on the steps of Schenectady City Hall on National Womens Equality Day



Yet nowhere on the ballot are the words "abortion" or "LGBT," another class that could be protected under the Equal Rights Amendment.

Click here for our report on New York's Proposition 1, where we explain what it is, why it would protect abortion if passed, and the legal fight over the ballot measure's description:

