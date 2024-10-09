How to register to vote in New York

article

With the 2024 presidential election just days away, New York residents still have time to register to vote, but key deadlines are approaching quickly.

Here's everything to know about registering to vote in New York, including:

Online

New York residents can register to vote online through the NY Online Voter Registration Portal. To register online, you must have a New York state driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID card. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Oct. 26.

By Mail

Those voting in New York can also register by mail using the National Mail Voter Registration Form. A PDF version of the form, available in several languages, can also be downloaded and printed. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by Saturday, Oct. 26.

In-person

Residents can also register to vote at your county board of elections, at any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

People visit an early voting site at a YMCA in Brooklyn on October 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Expand

To ensure you’re eligible to vote in upcoming elections, visit the state's online voter registration portal. Complete your registration by the deadline to avoid any issues.

Who can register to vote in NY?

To qualify for voter registration in New York State, you must:

Be a United States citizen.

Be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18).

Be a resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election.

Not be in prison for a felony conviction.

Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court.

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Eligible voters in New York can update their voter registration online using the NY Online Voter Registration Portal. Registration can also be modified or updated at the DMV or by mail.

According to the portal, reasons for updates include:

Changing your name and/or address on your current registration record

Enroll in a political party or change party enrollment (changing parties may result in losing rights in all parties for three months)

Other NY voter FAQS

When is early voting?

Anyone can vote early in New York during the early voting period from Oct. 26-Nov.3.

If you're not registered but want to vote on Election Day, you can register in person at your designated Election Day Registration site.

Absentee voting in NY

New York allows eligible voters to request a mail ballot. Check to see if you're eligible to vote by mail HERE.

How do I get my ballot?

Request your mail-in ballot by using this application HERE.

How do I return my ballot?

You can return your ballot by mail or in person. If you return your ballot in person, it must be received by the day before the election. You can also return your ballot to a dropbox. Find a ballot drop box near you.

How to vote in NY, what to bring

Returning voters

Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote, unless they did not provide identification with their registration.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

Driver's license number.

Non-driver's ID number.

Last four digits of your social security number.

First-time voters

First-time voters must provide identification either on or with their voter registration application. If you have not provided ID by Election Day, you are still allowed to vote by affidavit ballot, but not using the poll site scanner.

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 1, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

New York voter deadlines

Voting Deadlines:

In-person (early voting): Saturday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 3

In-person (Election Day): Tuesday, Nov. 5

Online: Saturday, Oct. 26

By mail (postmarked by): Saturday, Oct. 26

Absentee Ballot Deadlines: