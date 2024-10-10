2024 election update: Obama holds rally for Harris; latest polls, news | Oct. 10

With 2024 Election Day now less than four weeks away, the campaign trail continues after Vice President Kamala Harris tours Nevada and Arizona and former President Donald Trump focuses on economic issues in Michigan, all amid ongoing presidential campaigning despite Hurricane Milton affecting Florida.

Even in the face of the hurricane, both campaigns are intensifying their efforts to rally support among key voting blocs. In particular, they are shifting their focus toward Hispanic voters.

As America prepares to pick a new president -- and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 26 days from today.

Blue Wall States: Recent Recent polls from Quinnipiac University show a tough situation for Vice President Kamala Harris among likely voters in the key "Blue Wall" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Her earlier advantages in Pennsylvania have decreased, disappeared in Michigan, and Wisconsin remains a close race. (Oct. 9)

Black voters' views of Trump, Harris : About 7 in 10 Black voters have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, with few differences between Black men and women voters on how they view the Democratic candidate, according to a recent poll from the : About 7 in 10 Black voters have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, with few differences between Black men and women voters on how they view the Democratic candidate, according to a recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . Black voters’ opinions of former President Donald Trump, by contrast, were overwhelmingly negative, underscoring the challenges he faces as he seeks to erode Harris’ support among Black men. (Oct. 8)

Trump's big lead in Florida: Trump is ahead in Florida by a staggering 13 points, 55% to 41%, according to a new : Trump is ahead in Florida by a staggering 13 points, 55% to 41%, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. "This looks nothing like the other polls of the state. Heading into today, Mr. Trump led Florida in the Times average of all polls by just four points," the Times writes. (Oct. 8)

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Arizona for the second time in two weeks.

Former president Donald Trump will speak at the Economic Club of Detroit.

Thursday night, former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail with Harris at a rally in Pittsburgh. This will be his first appearance at a rally.

Donald Trump is returning to New York in the race’s final stretch, scheduling a rally at the city’s iconic Madison Square Garden stadium.

Trump is planning his event for Oct. 27, kicking off the final week of campaigning, according to a campaign official familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before a formal announcement.

It will be Trump’s second rally in the city he grew up in following a stop in the South Bronx in May.

Trump has claimed he believes he can win New York, even though it is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and the city even more so. But such an event is likely to draw outsized media attention.

The former president is also campaigning this week in other Democratic states, including California and Colorado.

- By The Associated Press

