2024 election update: Latest polls, news, presidential candidate stops today | Oct. 11

With 2024 Election Day now 25 days away, the campaign trail continues after Vice President Kamala Harris toured Nevada and Arizona on Thursday, and former President Donald Trump is expected to speak in Colorado today ahead of a rally at night in Reno, Nevada.

JUMP TO: Election Day Countdown | Election News Today | Tracking Trump and Harris | Latest Polls | Election Map

Meanwhile, a pair of unwelcome and destructive guests named Helene and Milton have stormed their way into this year’s presidential election. The two hurricanes are forcing basic questions about who as president would best respond to deadly natural disasters, a once-overlooked issue that has become an increasingly routine part of the job.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 25 days from today.

Hispanic voters : A recent poll from : A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that a solid majority of Hispanic women have a positive opinion of Harris and a negative view of Trump. Hispanic men are more divided on both candidates. (Oct. 11)

Locked in a dead heat : A new : A new Wall Street Journal poll has found little separation between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in seven battleground states. (Oct. 11)

Blue Wall States: Recent Recent polls from Quinnipiac University show a tough situation for Vice President Kamala Harris among likely voters in the key "Blue Wall" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Her earlier advantages in Pennsylvania have decreased, disappeared in Michigan, and Wisconsin remains a close race. (Oct. 9)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs a meeting of the Detroit Economic Club, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will speak this afternoon in Aurora, Colorado, followed by a rally tonight in Reno, Nevada.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, on the Gila River Indian Community reservation in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic candidate was wrapping up a three-day western swing with a campaign event in Scottsdale, Arizona. She also was participating virtually in a White House briefing with President Biden on the recovery effort from hurricanes Milton and Helene.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

In the 2024 election, New Yorkers will vote "yes" or "no" on Proposition 1, formally known as the "Equal Rights Amendment." Yet some voters may not realize they are casting a vote for or against abortion rights protections.

If Prop 1 passes, New York's Constitution would expand its list of anti-discrimination measures to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy."

A woman holds a sign to vote no for proposition 1 as New Yorkers from around the state hold a news conference on the steps of Schenectady City Hall on National Womens Equality Day to educate the pending threat to of trans people in girls and womens s Expand



Yet nowhere on the ballot are the words "abortion" or "LGBT," another class that could be protected under the Equal Rights Amendment.

Click here for our report on New York's Proposition 1, where we explain what it is, why it would protect abortion if passed, and the legal fight over the ballot measure's description:

Election Resources