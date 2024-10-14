2024 election update: Latest polls, news, presidential candidate stops today | Oct. 14

article

With 22 days until the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are in Pennsylvania, hoping to win over the country's biggest swing state as polls are showing a neck-and-neck race between the Republican and Democratic candidates.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 22 days from today.

"I Voted" stickers are seen as residents vote during the New York City mayoral primary election at the Brooklyn Museum polling station on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Deadlocked ': A new ': A new NBC News poll shows Trump and Harris are "deadlocked" in the race for president as Republicans are coming back to support Trump after last month's rough debate and Harris's popularity is declining following a summertime boost. (Oct. 14)

Tightening race : Another poll by : Another poll by ABC News/Ipsos shows a tightening race - with Harris having 50% support to Trump’s 48% among likely voters. A similar ABC News/Ipsos poll in September showed Harris had a 5 percentage point lead over Trump. The Republican nominee's boost is likely fueled, in part, by dreary economic outlooks.

AAPI voters : According to : According to an AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll , Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than the overall U.S. population to view legal immigration as an asset to the country’s economy and workforce. However, their concerns about risks posed by illegal immigration are nearly on par with those of Americans overall. (Oct. 14)

Different worlds: A new : A new CBS News poll shows that supporters of Trump and supporters of Harris often have opposing world views, unable to agree on what's happening right now. Trump voters, for example, are much more likely to view the economy as "bad," while Harris voters believe hurricane relief funds are going directly to people impacted by recent deadly hurricanes.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are taking their fight for Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes to opposite ends of the state.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at East Carolina University, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee is holding a rally in Erie, a Democratic-majority city of about 94,000 people bordered by suburbs and rural areas with significant numbers of Republicans. Erie County is often cited as one of the state's reliable bellwether regions, where the electorate has a decidedly moderate voting record. Trump visited Erie on Sept. 29.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Arena Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee plans a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in suburban Oaks, hoping to drive up turnout among his supporters.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

This AP digital embed map shows several congressional districts around New York City that could be key to which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

Election Resources