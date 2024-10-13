2024 election update: Harris criticizes Trump for hurricane misinformation | Oct. 13

With 2024 Election Day now 24 days away, Vice President Kamala Harris used an appearance Sunday before a largely Black church audience in battleground North Carolina to call out Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the government's hurricane response.

Meanwhile, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz carried a shotgun and tramped through tall grass as Minnesota's pheasant hunting season opened and Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to "go back home to Mommy" and to "get the hell knocked out of her," his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.

Election Day Countdown

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 23 days from today.

'Dead heat': Trump pulls even with Harris in NBC News poll (NBC News)

Trump’s California speech depicts Golden State as a ‘Paradise Lost’ (Politico)

Trump urges using military to handle ‘radical left lunatics’ on Election Day (Washington Post)

Here's how Donald Trump could fight to overturn a 2024 loss (USA Today)

Key issues divide voters : Dreary economic attitudes and sharply divergent views on social policies mark the 2024 presidential election, contributing to a tighter contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, : Dreary economic attitudes and sharply divergent views on social policies mark the 2024 presidential election, contributing to a tighter contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, according to ABC News . (October 13)

How turnout models change polls: NBC News' bipartisan polling team NBC News' bipartisan polling team takes a look at what happens to the ballot test in NBC News' brand-new national poll when you change the turnout model.

Harris leads in Pennsylvania: Vice President Kamala Harris has a 3% lead in Pennsylvania over former President Donald Trump in a new poll Saturday, after three other polls this week reflected a virtual stalemate for the battleground state, where a win for either candidate could pave the way to the White House. (October 12)

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a church service at Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville, North Carolina, on October 13, 2024.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Trump on Sunday held a campaign rally at the Findlay Toyota Arena Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

In the 2024 election, New Yorkers will vote "yes" or "no" on Proposition 1, formally known as the "Equal Rights Amendment." Yet some voters may not realize they are casting a vote for or against abortion rights protections.

If Prop 1 passes, New York's Constitution would expand its list of anti-discrimination measures to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy."

Yet nowhere on the ballot are the words "abortion" or "LGBT," another class that could be protected under the Equal Rights Amendment.

Click here for our report on New York's Proposition 1, where we explain what it is, why it would protect abortion if passed, and the legal fight over the ballot measure's description:

