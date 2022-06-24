2022 NYC Pride parade and events

article

After two years of mostly virtual offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City Pride celebrations are back in 2022 with full-fledged in-person events, including the NYC Pride March a.k.a. NYC Pride parade, as well as festivals, parties, and more in Manhattan.

NYC Pride, a nonprofit organization, produces several LGBTQ events in New York City during Pride Month, including the signature parade celebrating LGBTQ pride, culture, history, and more.

"The past few years have been incredibly challenging for New York. Reviving the local economy is of vital importance, and tourism has long been the lifeblood of the city," NYC Pride co-chair Sue Doster said. "NYC Pride has always been an important economic catalyst for the city, bringing in people from across the country to celebrate. We're thrilled to be able to finally invite everyone back."

NYC Pride Parade a.k.a. NYC Pride March

The New York City Pride parade, which is officially called the NYC Pride March, began in 1970 as a civil rights demonstration, hence the term "march." Since then, it has become an annual event marking the struggle for civil rights and more.

"Over the years, its purpose has broadened to include recognition of the fight against AIDS and to remember those we have lost to illness, violence and neglect," organizers state on its website.

When Is the NYC Pride Parade?

The New York City Pride parade (NYC Pride March), takes place on Sunday, June 26. It starts at 12 p.m.

Where Is the NYC Pride Parade?

The New York City Pride parade takes place in Manhattan. The event unfolds in the Flatiron District/Madison Square Park, the Union Square neighborhood, Greenwich Village/West Village, and Chelsea.

Where Do Participants Line Up for the NYC Pride Parade?

The formation area for participants in the parade and march is between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue from 26th Street and 33rd Street.

"More than 75% percent of all marching groups are non-profit organizations, and more than half of all marching groups are participating free-of-charge," NYC Pride states.

What Is the Route of the NYC Pride Parade?

The parade starts from 25th Street and 5th Avenue, adjacent to Madison Square Park. The grandstand is located in Worth Square.

Marchers head south along 5th Avenue, turn right on West 8th Street, cross 6th Avenue, bear right on Greenwich Avenue, then turn left on Christopher Street, pass the Stonewall Inn and Stonewall National Monument, turn right on 7th Avenue and head north, pass the New York City AIDS Memorial, and finally end and disperse at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

Who Are the Grand Marshals of the NYC Pride Parade?

This year's grand marshals are Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar, Dominique Morgan, and Chase Strangio.

NYC Pride Island

Pride Island is a two-day event billed as the "premiere LGBTQIA+ music festival experience" and is headlined by American rap legend Lil' Kim and German pop star Kim Petras.

When Is Pride Island?

Pride Island takes place Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. Doors open at 2 p.m. on both days.

Where Is Pride Island?

Pride Island is being held at a new location this year: Play Lawn on Governors Island, which is reachable by ferry from Manhattan and Brooklyn . (The last ferries leave Governors Island at 11:15 p.m. each night.)

Who Is Performing at Pride Island?

Saturday's scheduled artists are Lil' Kim (headliner), Shenseea, Netta, Raye, and Papi Juice.

Sunday's scheduled artists are Kim Petras (headliner), Eddie Martinez, Joe Pacheco, and Alex Chapman.

Tickets are required for this 21-and-older event. NOTE: You must have proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours.

NYC PrideFest

PrideFest , now in its 28th year, is an "LGBTQIA+ street fair that combines exhibitors, entertainers, food and activities for a day of fun and celebration in the name of equality," according to NYC Pride. The event is free. Tickets (a.k.a. PrideFest Passports) for a premium experience are sold out but a limited number of tickets may be available on location.

When Is PrideFest?

PrideFest takes place on Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where Is PrideFest?

PrideFest's festival area is along 4th Avenue between East 8th Street and East 13th Street in the East Village. Wellness exhibitors will be on East 12th Street near 3rd Avenue. FamilyFest, a community gathering experience, is located at Astor Plaza.