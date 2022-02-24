2022 New York City Marathon to return at full capacity

article

The New York City Marathon will return to a full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the entries were limited in 2021 and the race was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Application for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon drawing opens on March 9, the New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced on Thursday.

This year’s marathon will require all runners participating to be fully vaccinated. Many event elements will be restored including bringing back on-course entertainment and activations.

The NYC Marathon will take place on Nov. 6, 2022. It is the world’s largest marathon.

"Last year’s marathon served as an uplifting and unifying moment for New York City’s recovery as well as a symbol of renewed hope, inspiration, and perseverance," said Ted Metellus, Race Director, TCS New York City Marathon. "This November, we are excited to have runners from all over the world fully return as we come together to deliver one of the best days in New York."

NYRR will hold a 2022 TCS New York City Marathon entry drawing in which runners can apply for a chance to gain entry. The entry drawing calendar includes the following dates:

Important Dates for Runners

• March 9: Application for the entry drawing opens at 12:00 p.m. ET

• March 23: Application window closes at 11:59 p.m. ET

• March 30: Drawing takes place and runners are notified of their status

If runners do not receive entry through the drawing, they can still obtain entry to the TCS New York City Marathon in the following ways:

• Run for NYRR Team for Kids: Runners receive a guaranteed spot in the race by registering to run for NYRR Team for Kids, the TCS New York City Marathon’s largest charity, which raises funds for NYRR’s free youth running programs.

• Run for an Official Charity Partner: The TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for non-profit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf. A full list of the Official Charity Partners for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon will be available on March 30, the date of the drawing.

• Run with an International Tour Operator: For those who live outside the United States, guaranteed entry along with the purchase of a Marathon Package may be available through an official International Tour Operator (ITO). International runners who reside in countries that do not have an ITO may purchase a Marathon Package from an ITO in another country.

For more information and to apply for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, visit tcsnycmarathon.org.

