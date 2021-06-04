2 women slashed on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK - A man is under arrest after two women were slashed aboard a subway train in Manhattan overnight.
It happened on a northbound 2 train on the Upper West Side.
The NYPD says it happened near the Broadway and 96th Street Station.
A 22-year-old woman was slashed above the eye and in the wrist. The second victim tried to intervene and was slashed in the left ear.
Both victims were treated at a hospital and were expected to survive.
The suspect was not identified by police.
