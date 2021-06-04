2 women slashed on Manhattan subway train

A man is under arrest after two women were slashed aboard a subway train in Manhattan overnight.

It happened on a northbound 2 train on the Upper West Side.

The NYPD says it happened near the Broadway and 96th Street Station.

A 22-year-old woman was slashed above the eye and in the wrist. The second victim tried to intervene and was slashed in the left ear.

Both victims were treated at a hospital and were expected to survive.

The suspect was not identified by police.

