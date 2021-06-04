1 dead in triple shooting in Brooklyn

article

Police were investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

The NYPD was called to 666 Broadway just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found a man lying in the hallway unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Inside the apartment, they found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her right arm and a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his torso.

EMS took the wounded woman to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition and the 36-year-old mam to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

Police say there are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

