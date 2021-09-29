2 injured in shooting near Central Park

The NYPD was investigating a shooting near Central Park that left two people injured.

A man was shot in the chest and a woman was injured when a bullet fragment struck her hand at 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman ran into Central Park where she collapsed, said police.

Both victims were expected to recover.

Cops were looking into the possibility another shooting at nearby West 90th Street could be related.

There was no description of a suspect by police. No arrests were made.