$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County.

One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $16.3 million.



12 other New Jersey players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, January 24, drawing were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.