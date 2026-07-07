$1,300 stolen from 89-year-old man during violent robbery outside bank in Queens

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The Brief An 89-year-old was the victim of a brutal attack and robbery in Queens last week. It happened near a bank in broad daylight. The victim's necklace and $1,300 were stolen.



An 89-year-old man was beaten and robbed after leaving a bank in Queens in broad daylight last week, and now police are looking for the suspect.

What we know:

The violent robbery unfolded near Capital One at 146-21 Jamaica Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground before kicking him and forcibly removing his necklace. He also made off with $1,300 stolen from the victim.

The 85-year-old man sustained injuries to the back of his neck.

The suspect fled on foot, and has yet to be apprehended. He is said to be 18 to 25 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline.