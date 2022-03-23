13-year-old girl beaten for sneakers and phone in the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three suspects who beat a 13-year-old girl before taking off with her sneakers and phone.

The girl was standing in front of 2654 Valentine Avenue in Fordham Manor on Tuesday at about 3:28 p.m. when two males and one female attacked her from behind, according to police.

The female suspect kicked and punched the girl multiple times in the face while the two other suspects kicked her in the stomach.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The suspects, described as 16-18-years old, then took off on foot. The victim refused medical attention, said police.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three suspects who beat a 13-year-old girl before taking off with her sneakers and cell phone. (NYPD)



Anyone with information about the assault should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

RELATED: 14-year-old boy attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was attacked by a group of seven males inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

The teen was approached by the group when they suddenly began punching him in the head and body, according to police. In a video, taken by one of the suspects, it shows the boy cowering in a corner as he is repeatedly pummeled. He is then seen curled up on the ground as the attack continues.

He suffered swelling and bruising. The suspects took off from the station and have not been caught.

On Monday, a nine-year-old girl visiting from Miami, Florida was punched in the head by a man outside of Central Park, but he was later caught, according to police.