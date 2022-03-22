Girl, 9, visiting from Miami sucker-punched in head near Central Park

A nine-year-old girl visiting from Miami, Florida was punched in the head by a man who fled the scene near Central Park, but was later caught, according to police.

The shocking attack occurred on Monday at about 11:20 a.m. near the corner of Central Park South and Grand Army Plaza.

According to the NY Post, a doorman stopped the attacker identified by the paper as Raheem Ramsarran, 27, after he sucker-punched the girl on the left side of her head.

"I saw the woman crying and they’re running away from this guy and he’s walking fast toward them. So got to do something," he told the Post. "I got in between them and this crazy guy. And then another guy joined me, who apparently saw the whole thing happened. So we just made sure that this person couldn’t go."

Another bystander told the paper that Ramsarran was screaming at people sending them running.

Ramasarran was arrested about 15 minutes later. The girl was treated at the scene by EMS.

Her mother, identified by the Post as Yelena Contreras Molerio, 36, declined the offer to bring her to a hospital.

The motive for the attack was unclear.