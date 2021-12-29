Expand / Collapse search

13 COVID surge testing sites open in New York

NEW YORK - With COVID infections surging, New York officials announced the opening of 13 more testing sites to help counter the long lines.

"These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Remember to stay home if you're sick, wear your mask, and if you haven't yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible." 

New York on Wednesday reported an additional 67,000 positive test results. The state's positivity rate is at about 18.5%.

Here are the locations of the new testing sites by region. Appointments can be made here. The sites will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. 

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th Street 

New York, NY 10027 

Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 

Central Family Life Center 

59 Wright Street 

Staten Island, NY 10304 

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 

Concourse Village Community Center 

777 Concourse Village East 

Bronx, NY 10451 

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 

Kings Plaza Mall 

5100 Kings Plaza 

Brooklyn, NY 11234 

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center 

94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard 

Jamaica, NY 11451 

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. 

Long Island 

IBEW Local 25 

370 Motor Parkway 

Hauppauge, NY 11788 

Monday–Saturday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. 

Kennedy Memorial Park 

335 Greenwich Street 

Hempstead, NY 11550 

Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Central New York

Moravia Fire Department 

38 Keeler Street 

Moravia, NY 13118 

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Finger Lakes 

SUNY Genesee Community College 

Albion Campus Center 

456 West Avenue 

Albion, NY 14411 

Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. 

Mohawk Valley

American Legion Post 

86 West Main Street 

Milford, NY 13807 

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m.–12 p.m. 

North Country

Citizens Advocates 

201 West Main Street 

Malone, NY 12953 

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 

Maple Ridge Center 

7421 East Road 

Lowville, NY 13367 

Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café 

1009 North Franklin Street 

Watkins Glen, NY 14891 

Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 