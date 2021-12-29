13 COVID surge testing sites open in New York

article

With COVID infections surging, New York officials announced the opening of 13 more testing sites to help counter the long lines.

"These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Remember to stay home if you're sick, wear your mask, and if you haven't yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible."

New York on Wednesday reported an additional 67,000 positive test results. The state's positivity rate is at about 18.5%.

Here are the locations of the new testing sites by region. Appointments can be made here . The sites will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th Street

New York, NY 10027

Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street

Staten Island, NY 10304

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Concourse Village Community Center

777 Concourse Village East

Bronx, NY 10451

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Kings Plaza Mall

5100 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center

94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11451

Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25

370 Motor Parkway

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Monday–Saturday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Greenwich Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Central New York

Moravia Fire Department

38 Keeler Street

Moravia, NY 13118

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Finger Lakes

SUNY Genesee Community College

Albion Campus Center

456 West Avenue

Albion, NY 14411

Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Mohawk Valley

American Legion Post

86 West Main Street

Milford, NY 13807

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

North Country

Citizens Advocates

201 West Main Street

Malone, NY 12953

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Maple Ridge Center

7421 East Road

Lowville, NY 13367

Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café

1009 North Franklin Street

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.