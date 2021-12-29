13 COVID surge testing sites open in New York
NEW YORK - With COVID infections surging, New York officials announced the opening of 13 more testing sites to help counter the long lines.
"These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Remember to stay home if you're sick, wear your mask, and if you haven't yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible."
New York on Wednesday reported an additional 67,000 positive test results. The state's positivity rate is at about 18.5%.
Here are the locations of the new testing sites by region. Appointments can be made here. The sites will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
New York City
Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
163 West 125th Street
New York, NY 10027
Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Central Family Life Center
59 Wright Street
Staten Island, NY 10304
Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Concourse Village Community Center
777 Concourse Village East
Bronx, NY 10451
Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Kings Plaza Mall
5100 Kings Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
York College Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11451
Monday–Saturday: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.
Long Island
IBEW Local 25
370 Motor Parkway
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Monday–Saturday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Greenwich Street
Hempstead, NY 11550
Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Central New York
Moravia Fire Department
38 Keeler Street
Moravia, NY 13118
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Finger Lakes
SUNY Genesee Community College
Albion Campus Center
456 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Mohawk Valley
American Legion Post
86 West Main Street
Milford, NY 13807
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
North Country
Citizens Advocates
201 West Main Street
Malone, NY 12953
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Maple Ridge Center
7421 East Road
Lowville, NY 13367
Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Southern Tier
Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café
1009 North Franklin Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Monday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.