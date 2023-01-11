$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched all five white balls but missed on the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1,000,000 before taxes.

The ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick in Ocean County.

13 other tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (two), Missouri, New York, Ohio (two), Oregon, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

There were $3 million winners in New York and Connecticut. They matched the five white balls and purchased the $1 Megaplier.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were white balls 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of a ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot

Those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one.

Those who select the cash option receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.