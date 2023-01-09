NY man wins $5M scratch-off lottery game

article

A Westchester County man is starting out the year a lot richer.

Richard Bossi of North Salem has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game.

The ticket was purchased at the Route 22 Convenience Store located at 876 Route 22 in Brewster. Bossi received a single lump sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings.

He snagged the last of the 5 top prizes in the lottery but the tickets remain on sale. Players may continue to cash lower-tier prizes through 11/01/2023. There were 3 $50,000 remaining unclaimed as of Monday.

Tickets cost $20 each.

The prize status on any New York Lottery scratch-off game is available by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.

New York scratch-offs generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during the fiscal year 2021-2022.

The New York Lottery continues to be the nation's largest and most profitable lottery.