1/2/3 service fully restored through Manhattan following derailment: MTA

1‌‌/2‌‌/3‌ service has been fully restored through Manhattan and tracks at 96th Street have been repaired after the MTA safely moved two trains that collided and derailed.

"Grateful to @MTA crews who have been working tirelessly to restore service for hundreds of thousands of riders on the west side of Manhattan, the Bronx, and Brooklyn," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says a disruptive passenger vandalized a subway train on the Upper West Side on Thursday, forcing the crew to stop the train and leading to the collision and derailment near 96th Street. Authorities said 24 people were injured.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a 1 train carrying about 300 passengers and an out-of-service Metropolitan Transportation Authority train with four workers on board hit each other near the 96th Street station, police and transit officials said at the scene.

