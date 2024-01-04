8 injured after subway train derailment near 96th Street: NYPD

Eight people have been injured after a train derailed near 96th Street in Manhattan.

The 1, 2, and 3 subway lines are seeing major disruptions to service due to the incident. According to the NYC Subway, there is currently no 1, 2 or 3 service in most of Manhattan.

Officials say all eight injuries are minor, seven are passengers and one is an MTA worker.

As a result of the incident, there are no 2 trains between 110th Street and Borough Hall and extremely limited service between Bronx and Harlem.

Most 2 trains are running via the 5 line between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street.

The NYCT Subway recommends taking the N, Q or R trains for service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

For service between the Bronx and Manhattan, consider the Bx19 bus.

For service in Manhattan, consider the A, B, C, D trains.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.