Zeldin challenges Hochul to debate on FOX 5's Good Day New York

Rep. Lee Zeldin says that Gov. Kathy Hochul should agree to a debate on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York ahead of the election. He is running against her to become the NY governor.

"It would be important for the people of New York to be able to see us answering all of these questions live in studio," Zeldin said during an appearance on the show on Thursday. "Both of us, let's do it. Listen, let's do it next week."

Zeldin complained that Hochul only wants to debate a single time, on a cable station for a single hour.

"I believe there should be multiple debates throughout the entire state and they should be on broadcast TV," Zeldin says.

Zeldin says she wants to hold the debate at the end of October a month after the start of absentee voting is underway.

Good Day New York has reached out to the Hochul campaign multiple times for the governor to appear on the show.

A recent poll shows Hochul leading Zeldin in the race. The September Siena College poll shows Hochul leading the race 54-37%.

According to 50% of likely voters surveyed for the poll, the top two issues facing New Yorkers as they head to the ballot box in November are inflation and the cost of living. This is followed by around 34% who say threats to democracy is a top concern and 29% who say crime is their number one issue.