Good Day New York tries out viral MSCHF Big Red Boots

MSCHF's Astro Boy Big Red Boots went on sale Thursday and sold out within seconds.

They're "really not shaped like feet, but they are extremely shaped like boots," according to their promotion.

So what do the boots actually feel like?

Good Day New York gave an exclusive display of how the boots should and maybe should not be worn.

Most people who have seen them have an opinion. Some people have said that they cannot wait to get their hands on them, while others are a bit more skeptical.

Even Rosanna Scotto tried them on, but said she would "absolutely not" buy them.

The resale of the boots start at $1,000, and it's unclear how many more there actually are.

Either way, they've become hot items for some celebrities and socialites alike. Here's a few:

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was seen wearing the MSCHF Big Red Books last Saturday on the set of a music video.

Coi Leray

Coi Leray wore them at a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center this week.

The huge, cartoonish red boots look like something the video game character Mega Man or legendary anime character Astro Boy would wear.

Some of MSCHF's other projects include The Big Fruit Loop, its own giant version of the popular cereal Fruit Loops, the "Ultimate Participation Trophy" designed by Tiffany & Co., and the "Satan Shoes," a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X.

What does MSCHF stand for?

MSCHF stands for miscellaneous mischief. It is an art and advertising collective based in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn-based art collective is known for releasing outlandish product designs that bolster a lot of attention with the Big Red Boots being their most recent release-- it's safe to say that this probably won't be their last.