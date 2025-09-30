Top issues for Staten Island voters: Affordability, public transportation, crime

The Brief Which issues are Staten Island voters most concerned about? FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley is visiting each of the five boroughs to ask voters what their top issues are coming into this mayoral election.



Which issues are Staten Island voters most concerned about?

Top issues for Staten Island residents

What they're saying:

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley is visiting each of the five boroughs to ask voters what their top issues are coming into this mayoral election.

Residents were ready and willing to tell Crowley which issues they hope the next New York City mayor will prioritize.

Affordability

"I think top of the list is affordable housing," one individual told Crowley. "The city is becoming increasingly accessible only to people who have good incomes."

The asking price for rent in most New York City neighborhoods increased this year.

Affordability in the city overall, but especially in regard to housing, remains a key issue in this year's mayoral race.

Not evading transit fares

Another explained to Crowley that he feels it's unfair that people make use of the city's public transportation without paying the fare.

"Whenever they're riding the bus or the train, they should have to pay the fare."

A report released by the MTA one year ago revealed that nearly half of New York City bus riders evade paying the fare.

According to officials, 48% of bus riders did not pay during the first three months of 2024, up almost 30% from 2020.

Public safety, combating crime

"You can stand here, and there could be some individual who might want to be a nut and take somebody's life."

One person emphasized the necessity for the next mayor to take on the issue of public safety in the city. "Somebody has to step forward and do it."

Another agreed with the sentiment, saying, "Safety is a big issue… there's a lot of crime, and it's very frightening."

Just earlier today, Sept. 30, an MTA worker was stabbed in the neck while on the subway tracks inside a Brooklyn station. There are also reports suggesting that gang membership in the city has hit an all-time high, with recruits seemingly growing younger.